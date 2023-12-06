GAM Mayor Participates In COP28 Sessions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) - Mayor of Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), Yousef Shawarbeh, participated in dialogue sessions held within the United Nations Climate Change Conference "COP28," which was held in Dubai.Shawarbeh, in a session entitled "City Planning and Resilience in the Context of Climate Mobility," said Jordan hosts the second highest percentage of refugees in the world due to the region's various crises.This situation, he noted, increased Jordan's population, which exacerbated pressures on the Kingdom's resources and infrastructure, primarily education, employment, transportation, housing, and municipal services sectors.In 2015 , he noted GAM committed to achieve the goals of Paris Treaty on Climate Change, then introduced a set of measures to adapt to this issue, joined C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group and launched an action plan to confront climate change in 2019, showing the path towards carbon neutrality by 2050.Additionally, Shawarbeh referred to Amman Resilience Strategy, launched in 2017, and was attached to Amman Green City Plan, which is currently being implemented.He added the strategy included infrastructure projects that enhance resilience and contribute to finding smart and green solutions to confront the environmental and sustainability challenges facing Amman city.