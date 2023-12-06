Qatari Envoy Inaugurates Medical Centre In Zaatari Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Mafraq, December 6 (Petra) -- The Qatari Ambassador to Jordan, Saud Al Thani, Wednesday opened the comprehensive medical centre with the Qatar Charity Society in Zaatari camp.
Al Thani thanked at the opening ceremony Jordan for its partnership in establishing the medical centre, the Qatar Fund for Development for sponsoring this project, the Qatar Charity Society and the Qatar Red Crescent.
Director of the Humanitarian Aid Department at the Qatar Fund for Development, Aisha Kuwari, said the centre's medical services are "an extension of the assistance provided by Qatar to the Syrian brothers," adding that the amount of funding for the newly established centre and other facilities amounted to $8 million.
