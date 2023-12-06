Under Royal Directives: New Relief Aid Convoy Sent To Jordanian Private Field Hospital

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) - Under Royal directives, Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army on Wednesday bolstered Jordanian Private Field Hospital/ 2 in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with an aid convoy that delivered medical and relief materials.The convoy transported large quantities of drugs, medical and therapeutic supplies and equipment, and foodstuffs, in addition to beds, water and fuel, which were delivered by 23 JAF trucks to maintain the hospital's readiness to provide medical services to people in the coastal enclave.Earlier, the hospital was dispatched and equipped under Royal directives to meet needs of people in Gaza and the West Bank and seek to alleviate Palestinians' suffering in these difficult times.