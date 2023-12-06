EDAMA Holds Jordan-Norway Trade Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) - EDAMA Association for Energy, Water & Environment, in cooperation with the Norwegian Embassy in Amman, organized the Jordan-Norway Trade Forum on Tuesday.Dr. Maher Matalqa, a member of EDAMA Board of Directors, stressed "strong" relations between Jordan and Norway, which extend for five decades.Norwegian Ambassador to Jordan, Espen Lindbeck, said the forum aims is to discuss economic cooperation opportunities and continue building and strengthening long-term bilateral relations, in confirmation of His Majesty King Abdullah's vision II in the economic field.During the event, a group of Norwegian companies, which are participating in the forum, presented their vision and goals, which share pursuit of a better future, in light of steps to harness all existing resources, aimed to achieves the concept of sustainability.Meanwhile, President of the Arab-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce, Ole Johan, referred to available opportunities globally, which should be identified and exploited, stressing that Norwegian companies provide "excellent" services in the field of renewable energy to Jordan.For his part, Representative of Directorate of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Yaqoub Murrar, said Jordan has achieved "remarkable" success in the renewable energy field, as its contribution reached 27% of the kingdom's total energy mix.Murrar added that the 2030 Energy Strategy aims to increase this contribution to 31%, noting Jordan's dependence on solar and wind energy is "very limited," which enhances investment opportunities.Additionally, he pointed to the ambition to expand renewable energy in Jordan, to become a green energy center, whether in renewable energy or green hydrogen.