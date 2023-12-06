NCI, GJU Sign Memo To Enhance Innovation Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.6 (Petra) Secretary-General of Higher Council for Science and Technology and Acting Director of the National Center for Innovation (NCI), Dr. Mashhour Rifai, and President of the German-Jordanian University (GJU), Dr. Ala'aldeen Al-Halhouli, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to adopt Jordan Open Innovation Platform (JOIP), as an official portal for GJU's scientific research, creativity and innovation activities.According to a NCI statement on Wednesday, the memo aims to unify national efforts and available resources to achieve common strategic goals to enrich scientific research, creativity and innovation and enhance exchange of knowledge and expertise among institutions of common vision.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Rifai stressed the MoU importance in introducing JOIP services to Jordan's scientific research community and its vital role in disseminating works of Jordanian researchers and innovators.Rifai also praised the GJU's efforts in strengthening scientific research system and stimulating its students to become creative and innovative, noting that GJU is the first university to establish a deanship for innovation, technology transfer and entrepreneurship in Jordan.JOIP, affiliated with NCI, is the first digital platform of its kind to provide services to researchers and innovators and enable their access to the necessary information.Earlier, Higher Education Council (HEC) took a decision to accredit JOIP as an official reference for Jordanian universities, faculty members, and researchers.