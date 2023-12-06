UN Official: There Is No Safe Place: In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- There is no safe place in Gaza to which the Palestinians, who live in a state of absolute terror, subjected to relentless bombing by Israel, being punished collectively, and have suffered from death, siege, destruction and deprivation since October 7 can flee to, said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk.

This came in a press conference in which he indicated the continuation of military operations, including bombing, carried out by Israeli occupation forces in the northern, central and southern Gaza Strip, affecting people who have already been displaced several times and forced to flee in search of safety.

He pointed out that about 1.9 million out of 2.2 million Palestinians have been displaced and are being pushed into very crowded places in southern Gaza in unsuitable and unsanitary conditions, with humanitarian aid effectively cut off and fears of widespread disease and hunger increasing.

Turk stressed that "the catastrophic and horrific situation that we see unfolding in the Gaza Strip was completely expected and could be prevented," calling on the concerned parties and all countries, especially those with influence, to take urgent measures to prevent possible horrific crimes.

He also called on the international community to insist with a unified position on an immediate ceasefire for reasons related to human rights and humanity.

Furthermore, he noted that the human rights crisis in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is extremely worrying, especially with the unnecessary, disproportionate, or even military use of force by Israeli forces, which has led to a rise in unlawful killings and an increase in settler aggression.

The UN official stressed the need for strict investigations and accountability for all serious violations of international human rights law and the determination of individual criminal responsibility.

The only way to end the accumulated suffering is to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine and achieve the two-state solution, because violence and revenge can only lead to more hatred and extremism, he added.

He said that the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was based on the lessons learned from two world wars, the Holocaust, atomic destruction, profound economic devastation, and generations of colonial exploitation, oppression, injustice, and bloodshed, with this declaration being "a roadmap toward a more stable and just world."

Finally, he insisted that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is looking forward, at this bleak moment in history, "to evaluating where we have arrived, how we got here, and what we can do to formulate a better future for all human beings, whoever they are and wherever they are." (end)

