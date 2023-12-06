Diwan: Amir's Health Condition Stable

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) - The health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is stable, said Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah Wednesday. He also went on wishing good health and speedy recovery for His Highness the Amir. (end) aa

