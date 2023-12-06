Azerbaijan's Restoration Of Its Liberated Lands Should Serve As Example For Whole World Former US Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan's
restoration of its liberated lands should serve as an example for
the whole world, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza
said, Trend reports.
He spoke on the sidelines of the "Karabakh: Back Home After 30
Years. Accomplishments and Challenges", organized by ADA University
in cooperation with the Center for the Analysis of International
Relations.
"Our visit to Zangilan yesterday has left a great impression. I
had not yet seen such an extensive pace of rebuilding in
Azerbaijan, besides Barda and Aghdam a few years ago. I was deeply
impressed, not only by the quality of construction, but by this
strategic plan. There has been so much thought put into how to
reconstruct these areas, which aims to resurrect the cities,
economic and social spirit, as well create living conditions that
are better for the internally displaced peoples (IDP) there than
whatever they may have ready here in Baku," he said.
Bryza noted that all this strategic planning, construction and
return of former internally displaced persons is taking place
during the ongoing landmine problem.
"Implementation of construction and return of former internally
displaced persons is happening during the remaining problem of
landmines, because the Armenian side never gave accurate maps," he
stressed.
"The other powerful realization I had was that in all modern
history there has probably never been such an example of a totally
destroyed area that is so large that will now be fully
reconstructed. That is a powerful reality and a huge objective that
should serve as an example for the whole world," Matthew Bryza
added.
The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, government officials
and representatives of international analytical centers to
Azerbaijan's liberated territories began on December 5.
They are taking part in the forum "Karabakh: Back Home After 30
Years. Accomplishments and Challenges".
The delegation consists of 60 representatives from 30
countries.
