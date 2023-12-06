President Of Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation Meets With TURKPA Secretary General (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. At the
headquarters of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States
(TURKPA), President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
Aktoty Raimkulova has met with TURKPA Secretary General Mehmet
Sureyya Er, Trend reports.
Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Aktoty Raimkulova first
of all congratulated the Republic of Türkiye on the 100th
anniversary of its formation. At the meeting, the president of the
organization spoke about the activities of the Foundation, which
implements projects aimed at protecting, studying and popularizing
the rich culture and heritage of the Turkic world, strengthening
historical and cultural ties between the Turkic peoples.
By emphasizing the existing cooperation between the Turkic
Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Parliamentary Assembly of
Turkic States, Aktoty Raimkulova expressed confidence in the
further expansion of partnerships between organizations in the
field of protection and promotion of culture and heritage of the
Turkic world.
The meeting ended with an exchange of views on issues of mutual
interest, as well as the implementation of joint projects
discussion.
