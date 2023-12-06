Speech Of President Ilham Aliyev Wholly Stuns - Beijing Institute Of Technology Researcher

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Rachael Rudolph,
Assistant Professor of Social Science and researcher at the Beijing
Institute of Technology in Zhuhai, China, told Trend about
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's speech at
the Forum themed "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years.
Accomplishments and Challenges" has left an indelible impression on
him.
Rudolph made the remark on the forum's sidelines.
"President Ilham Aliyev provided detailed responses to all of
the questions. Furthermore, he did it in English with no notes. It
was outstanding," she said.
The researcher pointed out that it's amazing to be in Baku today
and listen to the speech of the head of state.
“I am delighted that the President of the country allocated so
much valuable time to meet with academics, experts, and politicians
at this forum,” she emphasized.
The forum, co-organized by ADA University and the Center for
Analysis of International Relations, has been attended by 60
foreign experts from 30 countries.
