Iran And Syria Scrap Customs Duties On Variety Of Goods, Minister Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Iran and Syria
have agreed to remove customs duties on 88 products to boost their
trade relations, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development,
Mehrdad Bazrpash said, Trend reports.
He made the announcement after meeting with Syria's Minister of
Economy and Foreign Trade, Mohammad Samir Al-Khalili, in Tehran on
December 6.
Bazrpash said that the customs of both countries have been
notified of the list of products that will enjoy duty-free status,
and the new policy will take effect in a few days. He also said
that the two sides are working on simplifying the customs
procedures between them.
The minister revealed that Iran and Syria are planning to
establish a joint free trade zone in the near future. He said that
Iran has proposed some locations for the free trade zone and is
waiting for Syria's response. The free trade zone is expected to be
operational in the next few months.
Bazrpash also emphasized the importance of improving the
Tehran-Damascus railway line (via Iraq) for increasing cargo
transportation between the two countries. He said that the Islamic
Republic of Iran Railways is ready to help restore the railway
lines in Syria that have been damaged by the war.
The meeting of the joint economic commission between Iran and
Syria was held in Tehran on December 6, 2023.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107547484
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.