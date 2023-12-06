Iran And Syria Scrap Customs Duties On Variety Of Goods, Minister Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Iran and Syria have agreed to remove customs duties on 88 products to boost their trade relations, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement after meeting with Syria's Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, Mohammad Samir Al-Khalili, in Tehran on December 6.

Bazrpash said that the customs of both countries have been notified of the list of products that will enjoy duty-free status, and the new policy will take effect in a few days. He also said that the two sides are working on simplifying the customs procedures between them.

The minister revealed that Iran and Syria are planning to establish a joint free trade zone in the near future. He said that Iran has proposed some locations for the free trade zone and is waiting for Syria's response. The free trade zone is expected to be operational in the next few months.

Bazrpash also emphasized the importance of improving the Tehran-Damascus railway line (via Iraq) for increasing cargo transportation between the two countries. He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways is ready to help restore the railway lines in Syria that have been damaged by the war.

The meeting of the joint economic commission between Iran and Syria was held in Tehran on December 6, 2023.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur