Proposal Made To Honor Day Of Deportation Of Western Azerbaijanis In Calendar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. It has been proposed toincorporate December 6 or another relevant day in this month in the Azerbaijani calendar of dates as the Day of Deportation of Western Azerbaijanis, said member of the supervisory inspection commission of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Musa Guliyev, Trend reports.

Guliyev proposed a public hearing titled "Call from the Past to the Future: Youth Perspectives on the Philosophy of Return to Western Azerbaijan."

"The last deportation of Western Azerbaijanis, with the exception of the village of Nuvedi, took place on December 6, 1988. Today marks the 35th anniversary of this date. So, I propose that December 6 or one of the other days this month be designated as the Day of Deportation of Western Azerbaijanis in the calendar," the MP added.

