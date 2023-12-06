Proposal Made To Honor Day Of Deportation Of Western Azerbaijanis In Calendar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. It has been
proposed toincorporate December 6 or another relevant day in this
month in the Azerbaijani calendar of dates as the Day of
Deportation of Western Azerbaijanis, said member of the supervisory
inspection commission of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Musa
Guliyev, Trend reports.
Guliyev proposed a public hearing titled "Call from the Past to
the Future: Youth Perspectives on the Philosophy of Return to
Western Azerbaijan."
"The last deportation of Western Azerbaijanis, with the
exception of the village of Nuvedi, took place on December 6, 1988.
Today marks the 35th anniversary of this date. So, I propose that
December 6 or one of the other days this month be designated as the
Day of Deportation of Western Azerbaijanis in the calendar," the MP
added.
Will be updated
MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107547482
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.