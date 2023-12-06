Turkmenistan And Türkiye Note Active Development Of Bilateral Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 6. Turkmenistan and Türkiye are actively and consistently developing
bilateral partnership based on the principles of friendship and
brotherhood, full understanding and close mutual support, Trend reports.
This opinion was expressed at the 7th meeting of the
Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic
Cooperation, which was held in Ashgabat with the participation of
heads of leading ministries and departments of Turkmenistan and a
representative delegation headed by Vice President of Türkiye
Cevdet Yilmaz.
During the meeting, the participants got acquainted with the
economic situation of the two countries, regional and multilateral
issues, as well as information on the implementation of measures
provided for in the Work Plan of the Intergovernmental
Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation, adopted on the
basis of the Protocol of the 7th meeting.
Among the relevant areas of cooperation, such important spheres
for both countries as trade, economy and investment, banking,
energy, transport and logistics, industry and technology, education
and science, healthcare, culture and tourism, nature conservation
and urban planning, agriculture, and sports were identified.
Expressing the continued commitment of Turkmenistan and Türkiye
to strong ties, the members of the Commission outlined a number of
concrete steps to diversify cooperation in all promising areas.
Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye
continues to develop thanks to joint projects in the fields of
energy, construction of transport infrastructure, and trade, which
contributes to strengthening economic ties and provides mutual
benefits for both countries.
