Azerbaijani Parliament Moves To Add Western Azerbaijan-Tied Sections To History Textbooks

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Milli Majlis
(Parliament) of Azerbaijan has proposed to include special sections
related to West Azerbaijan in history textbooks, Trend reports.
MP Sevinj Huseynova made such a suggestion during the
parliament's sessions on West Azerbaijan.
She stated that more knowledge on the subject should be provided
to the younger generation.
"In this regard, the inclusion of special sections on West
Azerbaijan in history textbooks is critical. It is critical to
teach this topic in secondary schools and higher education
institutions," Huseynova said.
