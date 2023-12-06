No Electricity In 30 Settlements In De-Occupied Kherson Region Due To Enemy Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the de-occupied Kherson region, 188 settlements have electricity, 30 cannot be connected to the power supply due to shelling, and 10 settlements are currently without people.

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, the head of the press office of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center , Ukrinform reported.

"188 settlements out of 228 have electricity. So far, we have not been able to connect the electricity in 30 because it is very dangerous there, the Russians are constantly hitting the electricians who are working on the electricity supply and the infrastructure itself with direct fire,"

Tolokonnikov said.

He also noted that people do not live in 10 other settlements of the de-occupied right-bank Kherson region, so there is no point in connecting electricity there at the moment.

As reported, in the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.