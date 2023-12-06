41,430 Children Still Live In Donetsk Region, Every Eighth Of Them In Areas Of Active Hostilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 41,400 children remain in the Donetsk region, including more than 5,000 in the areas of active hostilities.

This was reported by the police of the Donetsk region, Ukrinform reported.

"In the Donetsk region, 41,430 children still live here, of whom more than 5,000 live directly in the areas of active hostilities. The police are constantly working with such families, convincing them to move to safe areas," the statement said.



























































According to law enforcement officials, St. Nicholas Day, which is celebrated on December 6 according to the new calendar in Ukraine, has become another reason to support children and appeal to adults.

"Childhood should be joyful, so it is the duty of parents to make every effort to ensure that children live in safety," the police emphasized.

One killed, seven injured by Russian shelling inregion

Police officers in the frontline settlements gave the children sweets and urged their parents to save their children's lives and evacuate.

As reported, the Donetsk region is constantly under fire from Russian troops, the enemy kills and injures civilians every day, destroys residential and administrative buildings, and civilian infrastructure in the region.

Six more Ukrainianbeing returned from Russia with help of Qatar

In October 2023, more than 522,000 people lived in the territory of the Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. And by February 24, 2022, it was 1 million 800 thousand people. Forced evacuation of minors continues in the frontline areas of the region.