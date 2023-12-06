Former US Ambassador: Azerbaijan's Restoration Of Liberated Lands Should Serve As Example For World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's restoration of liberated lands should serve as an
example for the world, Azernews reports, citing
the former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Matthew Bryza telling on
the sidelines of the forum "Garabagh: Returning Home after 30
Years, Achievements and Challenges", organized by ADA University in
cooperation with the Centre for the Analysis of International
Relations.
"Our visit to Zangilan yesterday left a deep impression. I have
not yet seen such a massive pace of reconstruction in Azerbaijan,
except in Barda and Aghdam a few years ago. I was impressed not
only by the quality of construction but also by Azerbaijan's
strategic plan in restoring the lands. So much effort has been
invested in the reconstruction, which aims to revitalize the
economic and social spirit of the cities, as well as to create
better living conditions for the former IDPs than what they
currently have here in Baku," he said.
Bryza emphasized that all of this strategic planning,
construction, and return of former IDPs is taking place during the
ongoing landmine problem.
"The implementation of construction and the return of former
IDPs is continuing amidst the problem of landmines because the
Armenian side has not provided accurate mine maps.
Another important realization for me was that in the whole of
modern history, there has probably never been such an example of a
destroyed territory that will soon be rebuilt. This goal of
Azerbaijan should serve as an example for the whole world," the
former ambassador added.
It should be noted that the visit of high-ranking foreign
experts, government officials and representatives of international
think tanks to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan started on
December 5.
