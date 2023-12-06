Sahiba Gafarova Met With A Delegation Led By The Deputy Chairman Of Turkiye's Ruling Party

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Speaker of Parliament Sahiba Garbarova met with the delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of the Turkiye on Foreign Relations, Istanbul MP Zafer Sirakaya on December 6, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, It was noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye are successfully developing, guided by National Leader Heydar Aliyev's motto "One nation, two states",

It was stressed at the meeting that these relations determine the further expansion of cooperation between the parliaments. It was also noted that the item on the development of inter-parliamentary relations in the Shusha Declaration "On Allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkiye", which defines the goals of further development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations and plays the role of a "road map". This map will contribute to the further development of cooperation in the legislative sphere of the two fraternal countries

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova drew attention to the multifaceted cooperation between the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye. The deputies successfully work in bilateral, trilateral and multilateral formats.

During the discussion, it was noted that the development of cooperation between state institutions and agencies of the two countries has contributed to further strengthening of the relations. The sides noted that the cooperation between the ruling parties of Azerbaijan and Turkiye - the New Azerbaijan Party, and the Justice and Development Party - are of great importance. It was emphasized that the strengthening of relations between the parties makes an important contribution to the development of inter-country relations.