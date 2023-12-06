Sahiba Gafarova Met With A Delegation Led By The Deputy Chairman Of Turkiye's Ruling Party

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Speaker of Parliament Sahiba Garbarova met with the delegation
led by Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of the
Turkiye on Foreign Relations, Istanbul MP Zafer Sirakaya on
December 6, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, It was noted that relations between
Azerbaijan and Turkiye are successfully developing, guided by
National Leader Heydar Aliyev's motto "One nation, two states",
It was stressed at the meeting that these relations determine
the further expansion of cooperation between the parliaments. It
was also noted that the item on the development of
inter-parliamentary relations in the Shusha Declaration "On Allied
relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Turkiye", which defines the goals of further development of
Azerbaijani-Turkish relations and plays the role of a "road map".
This map will contribute to the further development of cooperation
in the legislative sphere of the two fraternal countries
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova drew attention to the multifaceted
cooperation between the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the Grand
National Assembly of Turkiye. The deputies successfully work in
bilateral, trilateral and multilateral formats.
During the discussion, it was noted that the development of
cooperation between state institutions and agencies of the two
countries has contributed to further strengthening of the
relations. The sides noted that the cooperation between the ruling
parties of Azerbaijan and Turkiye - the New Azerbaijan Party, and
the Justice and Development Party - are of great importance. It was
emphasized that the strengthening of relations between the parties
makes an important contribution to the development of inter-country
relations.
