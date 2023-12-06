International Council Of Journalists Requested A Statement From France

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Foreign Media Assembly of the International Council of
Journalists (GJC), which has representatives in 64 countries of the
world, issued a statement of protest against the persecution of
Azerbaijani journalist Aygun Hasanova in France, Azernews reports.
Elshad Eyvazli, chairman of the organization's Foreign Media
Assembly, said they strongly condemn such behavior towards the
journalist.
"We condemn all kinds of harassment and violence against
journalists in all cases. We want a statement from the French
government regarding the repression against Aygun Hasanova, an
employee of the official Azerbaijani media organization AZERTAJ,
who was sent to New Caledonia.
In a country like France, it is contrary to international rights
and freedoms to obstruct the professional activities of a
journalist. If such a thing happens in one of the political centers
of the world, it will disappoint journalists around the world.
"We consider and condemn the detention of a journalist at the
police station and his deportation from the country as a
restriction of the journalist's right of access to information,"
the statement emphasized.
