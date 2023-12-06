International Council Of Journalists Requested A Statement From France

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

The Foreign Media Assembly of the International Council of Journalists (GJC), which has representatives in 64 countries of the world, issued a statement of protest against the persecution of Azerbaijani journalist Aygun Hasanova in France, Azernews reports.

Elshad Eyvazli, chairman of the organization's Foreign Media Assembly, said they strongly condemn such behavior towards the journalist.

"We condemn all kinds of harassment and violence against journalists in all cases. We want a statement from the French government regarding the repression against Aygun Hasanova, an employee of the official Azerbaijani media organization AZERTAJ, who was sent to New Caledonia.

In a country like France, it is contrary to international rights and freedoms to obstruct the professional activities of a journalist. If such a thing happens in one of the political centers of the world, it will disappoint journalists around the world.

"We consider and condemn the detention of a journalist at the police station and his deportation from the country as a restriction of the journalist's right of access to information," the statement emphasized.