Foreign Ministry: France Supports Lebanese Army Guarantor Of Country's Unity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- France expressed on Wednesday deep concern about the continued clashes on the border between Lebanon and Israel, stressing its support for the Lebanese army, which guarantees the country's unity and stability.

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry said, "France is deeply concerned about the continued clashes on the border between Lebanon and Israel," expressing its sorry for the Israeli strike that claimed the life of a member of the Lebanese army.

France also reiterated its support for the Lebanese army, "the guarantor of the country's unity and stability," stressing the need for its adherence to Lebanon's sovereignty and the full implementation by all concerned parties of Resolution 1701 issued by the United Nations Security Council.

The statement added, "It is up to all parties to exercise maximum restraint in order to prevent the outbreak of a regional fire from which Lebanon will not recover," affirming that these clashes are related to the security of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), whose ability to operate and its security must be preserved. (end)

