PAI Partaking In Int'l Fairs Chance To Build Partnerships, Marketing Local Factories

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

DUBAI, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Public Authority for Industry (PAI) underlined Wednesday on the importance of participating in international exhibitions specialized in the field of building and construction to build partnerships and consolidate ties with relevant companies and organizations, as well as promoting local factories globally.

PAI Deputy Director General of the Industrial Exports Sector Dr. Sanad Al-Ajmi, told KUNA, on the sidelines of the Authority's participation in the "The Big Five 2023" exhibition that this gathering would contribute to transferring technology and expertise to Kuwait and strengthening local capabilities in the field of construction.

Al-Ajmi added that PAI is participating in the exhibition with a special pavilion that includes 10 diverse local factories, pointing out the importance of supporting the national industry to highlight its achievements and technical capabilities and gain experience in this international event.

He explained that the exhibition, which is held annually in Dubai, is an appropriate opportunity for exhibitors to promote their products and explore new markets, in addition to expanding their partner base in the region and obtaining broad investment opportunities, which enhances the economic development and infrastructure of the country.

The Big Five exhibition is one of the largest international exhibitions specialized in the construction field. (end) skm