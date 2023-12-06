Palestinian Youth Killed By Israeli Occupation Bullets In Nablus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 6 (KUNA) - A Palestinian youth was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces bullets in the Balata refugees' camp in the city of Nablus.

In a statement Wednesday, the Palestine health ministry said that Abdulnasser Al-Rayahi, 24, died due to severe wounds because of the Israeli occupation army's bullets.

The Palestinian Health Ministry had previously reported that three wounded by occupation bullets had arrived at Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus, including two in serious condition. (end)

