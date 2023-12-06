Sajith Threatens To Resign If Allegations Proven

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa threatened to resign if allegations that he used Government funds for his private businesses are proven.

Former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage alleged that when Premadasa was the Minister of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs, he had used Government funds to pay for security at his wife's beauty salon.

Premadasa dismissed the allegations and said he will resign if the allegations are proven.

“If such an allegation is in the Auditor General's report I will resign,” Premadasa said.

He later said that it was clear Aluthgamage was making false claims. (Colombo Gazette)