Regenerative Agriculture Highlights At COP28

At COP28, regenerative agriculture and food systems gained unprecedented focus, a first in the conference's history.



This shift reflects a deeper understanding of sustainable food production and soil health.



Regenerative agriculture is now a central theme, focusing on rejuvenating soil health and enhancing biodiversity.



It incorporates practices like cover cropping, no-till farming, and organic methods.



Organized by the United Nations, the event stresses the need for better agricultural practices worldwide.



It encourages countries to improve soil use for responsible production. The conference also highlights the role of food-importing nations in aiding these efforts.



Crucially, it underscores the Northern Hemisphere's role in funding agricultural initiatives in the Global South.







A key development at COP2 was 134 world leaders signing a declaration on agriculture, food, and climate action.



This was complemented by a significant partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.



They dedicated over $2.5 million to food security and combating climate change.



Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE's Minister of Climate Change, stressed the need to integrate food systems, agriculture, and climate policy.



She emphasized meeting the Paris Agreement goals through this integration.



Representatives like Elizabeth Nsimadala from the World Farmers' Organization pointed out that sustainable farming is not a new concept.



African farmers have long practiced these methods for livelihood and environmental care. This history highlights the need for scaling up these practices with proper funding.

Financial viability

At COP28, financial viability in regenerative agriculture was a key topic. Experts like Shaji KV and Berry Martin discussed its importance.



Davida Heller from Citi focused on understanding the challenges small-scale farmers face.



James Stapleton from the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research underlined the substantial investment needed for global food system transformation.



He also noted the sector's potential for new business opportunities.



The World-Agritech Summit in Dubai, alongside COP28, delved into financing and sustainable agriculture.



Victoria Pace from Yara spoke about how agtech startups are changing soil health and agriculture.



Isabel Ferreira from the Brazilian ILPF Network emphasized the importance of collaboration across sectors.



She believes practices like traceability and community involvement are crucial for future COP discussions.



Ferreira anticipates that COP30 in Belém, Pará, will focus on sustainable solutions encompassing social, environmental, and economic aspects.

