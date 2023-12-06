FBI Seeks Extension Of International Monitoring Law

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) FBI Director Christopher Wray has called on Congress to renew a crucial law that enables the surveillance of foreigners outside the U.S.



Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) permits intelligence agencies to access communications of non-U.S. citizens overseas without a court order.



Wray emphasized this law's vital role in a recent Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, citing its importance for national security.



Section 702, expiring in December, is a pivotal tool for monitoring potential threats.



Wray linked its necessity to the heightened threat environment, referencing recent attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Israel.



He warned that losing this tool would significantly weaken U.S. security efforts. The law has been instrumental in fighting terrorism, cybercrime, and drug trafficking.



It has also played a crucial role in combating the fentanyl crisis, which is mainly attributed to Mexican cartels using materials sourced from China.







However, the renewal of Section 702 faces opposition in Congress from both Democrats and Republicans.



Concerns center around the incidental collection of data from U.S. citizens and businesses.



The opposition is particularly strong among some Republicans, who perceive the FBI as biased and politicized.

Past misuses of this surveillance tool

Earlier this year, an independent panel under President Joe Biden acknowledged past misuses of this surveillance tool.



Despite these findings, the panel considered the law too important to be discarded.



Civil liberties groups have called for more stringent restrictions on its use. In response, Wray has implemented several reforms.



These include improved training, heightened supervision, accountability measures, and the establishment of an internal audit office.



Wray argues that recent declassified reports refer to errors before these reforms. He assures that newer data reflects adherence to the updated measures.



Recognizing the ongoing process, Wray commits to working with Congress. He aims to refine the law while safeguarding the privacy of innocent Americans.

