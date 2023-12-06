Vale CEO On China’S Influence In Iron Ore Pricing

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Eduardo Bartolomeo, CEO of Vale, stated China can't dictate iron ore prices, despite being a major importer.



His views come as China tries to influence the market, dominated by Vale and Australian companies BHP and Rio Tinto .



Bartolomeo responded to China's criticism of high iron ore prices through its newly formed purchasing group.



He believes market forces will continue to set iron ore price . Contrary to some predictions, he sees a tightening market, confirmed by a recent 16% price increase.



This rise is due to China's efforts to support its steel-reliant sectors.



China's establishment of the China Mineral Resources Group reflects its desire to impact pricing.



This move targets the dominance of the top three iron ore producers. For Vale, iron ore is crucial, especially after restructuring its base metals division.







Bartolomeo, leading Vale since the Brumadinho disaster, wishes to stay as CEO to oversee ongoing changes.



His term ends in May, but he wants to continue the reforms he started in 2019.



Vale sold part of its base metals business earlier this year. The deal included Saudi Arabia buying a 10% stake, aligning with Vale's diversification strategy.



Vale's positive iron ore outlook matches Rio Tinto's expectations of increased demand by 2050.



Vale plans to lessen its dependence on China by reducing iron ore sales to the country. Bartolomeo, like Rio Tinto's CEO, expects growth in other markets such as India.



In conclusion, Bartolomeo highlighted the tight iron ore market, pointing out the scarcity of new supply.



This situation underscores the market's current dynamics and Vale's strategic positioning.

