IMF Interested In Innovative Climate Debt Swaps

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the IMF, has expressed strong interest in climate-linked debt swaps similar to those proposed by leaders in Brazil and Colombia.



These swaps aim to protect the Amazon Rainforest in Latin America. Despite the IMF' interest, Georgieva noted the challenge of finding a practical formula for implementation.



Speaking in Dubai at the COP28, she conveyed the IMF's commitment to developing key performance indicators.



These indicators would help countries project and finance their climate actions.



Georgieva's comments reflect a growing recognition of the need to lin climate action with financial strategies.



She highlighted that climate and debt are twin challenges the same countries face.



Georgieva sees potential in connecting these issues through successful project-specific initiatives.







She urged the public to stay tuned as the IMF is actively considering how to facilitate these swaps.



Georgieva also pointed out the financial struggle of heavily indebted countries.



These countries face challenges in managing resources for decarbonization and meeting climate goals.



While the number of countries in severe debt stress is small, the proportion nearing such pressures is significant.



In this context, the IMF is exploring ways to make emerging countries more attractive to private capital.



The focus is on eliminating investment barriers. Georgieva sees a role for multilateral development banks in providing fiscal space.



This support would enable public sector initiatives to reduce risks and foster private investments.

Georgieva advocates for carbon pricing

On the topic of economic incentives for decarbonization, Georgieva emphasized reducing and eventually eliminating harmful subsidies, like those for fossil fuels.



She highlighted that these subsidies have risen recently due to the cost-of-living crisis, counteracting efforts against climate change.



Georgieva advocates for carbon pricing as an essential tool for decarbonization.



The IMF proposes higher carbon pricing in wealthier countries, following models like Switzerland and Canada.



This approach reflects a shift towards acknowledging the crucial role of economic measures in combating climate change.



Finally, Georgieva stressed the urgency of increasing ambition in climate action.



She warned that delayed action would lead to higher costs and risks, advocating for stronger global collaboration in the fight against climate change.

