Colombia Rejoins UNASUR After Five-Year Hiatus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After a five-year absence, Colombia officially marked its return to the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), reaffirming its commitment to regional cooperation.



UNASUR is a regional organization focused on promoting economic, political, and cultural integration in South America.



This reintegration into the bloc occurred on Tuesday, symbolizing Colombia's renewed interest in South American unity and collaboration.



Following this move, a meeting of the Council of Delegates, comprising representatives from each member state, was convened.



This council will now meet regularly to advance the South American integration agenda.



In this recent gathering, Colombia expressed a strong desire for active participation in the regional integration process.



Member countries discussed their visions for the future, focusing on the collective path within the UNASUR framework.







The Foreign Ministry underscored the Council's crucial role in executing decisions and organizing high-level meetings.



It also noted their responsibilities in drafting policies, connecting with integration processes, and encouraging citizen dialogues.



UNASUR, founded in 2008, sought to increase cultural, social, and commercial exchanges in South America and globally.



Its original membership included a diverse group of South American nations.



However, the bloc faced a crisis in 2018, leading to the withdrawal of several member countries due to political disagreements.



Despite these challenges, Bolivia, Guyana, Suriname, and Venezuela remained steady members, while Argentina and Brazil recently rejoined.



Colombia's decision to rejoin UNASUR signals a revival of interest in regional collaboration, demonstrating a shift towards reinforcing ties among South American countries.



This development is a positive step for the region, suggesting a future of enhanced cooperation and united efforts in addressing shared challenges and opportunities.

MENAFN06122023007421016031ID1107547053