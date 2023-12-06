Iran denies accusations from US, British, Israeli officials

(MENAFN) Iran has faced accusations from U.S., British, as well as Israeli officials, all of which have been strongly denied by Iran's ambassador to the United Nations.



On Monday, Saeed Iravani, Iran's UN representative, sent four distinct letters to José de la Gasca Lopez-Dominguez, the president of the UN Security Council, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.



Refusing the “baseless allegations and unwarranted references” that the Zionist regime’s spokesperson has made over Iran in a note dated November 13, Iravani declared, “The Israeli regime sought to justify and cover up its ongoing violations of UNSCR 1559 (2004) and 1701 (2006), its genocidal aggression against the innocent people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and its disruptive, vicious, and terrorist actions in the region. Accordingly, its endeavors to shift blame onto Iran are entirely unfounded and lack any legal basis.”



Iravani also mentioned, “I also reject and condemn the unfounded allegations made against my country by the representatives of the Israeli regime during the Security Council open briefing on 29 November 2023, under the agenda item ‘The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question’ (S/PV.9489). Iran considers the Israeli regime’s dissemination of unfounded allegations nothing more than a desperate attempt to sidestep its accountability for its documented war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity committed in occupied Palestine.”

