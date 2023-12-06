Italian government’s efforts to curb escalating food prices ineffective

(MENAFN) Efforts by the Italian government to curb escalating food prices were found to be ineffective in the fourth quarter, as indicated by data published by the National Consumer Union (UNC) on Monday.



The report disclosed that in November, fresh fruit experienced the most significant price hike, increasing by 4.4 percent compared to the previous month. Following closely was olive oil, which surged by 3 percent, while butter and pastry prices registered a monthly rise of over 2 percent.



“The data points to a failure of the anti-inflationary quarter. There were virtually no discounts on fresh fruit due to extremely volatile and unstable prices. Noteworthy is the fact that baby food ranked third, having risen in price by 2.9 percent over the month, and by 12.8 percent compared to November 2022, even as products for children were specifically mentioned in the [government] protocol,” UNC Leader Massimiliano Dona declared.



Altroconsumo, another consumer union, had earlier stated that the living standards of Italian families were declining as the cost of food in supermarkets continued to rise weekly. The organization highlighted that many consumers were either opting for less expensive items or excluding certain products from their shopping lists.



“It is a shame that pasta, the symbol of Italian cuisine, continues to rise in price, despite already astronomical prices,” Dona also mentioned.



Earlier this year, a survey conducted by the General Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria) revealed a 3.7 percent decline in household spending on groceries in 2022, with an 8.7 percent drop in the fourth quarter compared to the first quarter of 2021. Dona characterized the findings as "alarming" and commented that "Italians are on a forced diet due to skyrocketing inflation."



