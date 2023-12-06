Cyprus government halts transactions involving Russian ruble

(MENAFN) The government of Cyprus has reportedly instructed the country's banks to halt all transactions involving the Russian ruble, according to a newspaper report on Tuesday.



The ban is said to be part of an investigation into alleged violations of EU sanctions against Russia, although the exact commencement date of the ban is not specified.



Last month, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published its Cyprus Confidential report, asserting that the island's financial industry facilitated Moscow in evading the sanctions regime.



The report highlighted ongoing investigations by law and accounting firms into potential misuse of the rapid business registration process, enabling Russians to obtain residence and work permits in Cyprus and benefit from tax exemptions.



As an EU member state, Cyprus is obligated to adhere to the bloc's financial and trade sanctions against Russia. The United States plans to dispatch a team of 24 law enforcement officials, including representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), to assist in the investigation.



Last month, it was reported that UnionPay cards issued in Russia ceased to function in Cyprus. Russian banks had transitioned to the Chinese payment system after Visa and Mastercard suspended operations in the country due to Western sanctions.

MENAFN06122023000045015839ID1107546948