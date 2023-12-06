Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti humanitarian aid airplanes take off to Al-Arish airport carrying various supplies to provide relief to people in Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of Kuwaiti air bridge flights to 35.

ANKARA -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that Turkiye is ready to organize a Palestinian-Israeli peace conference and to serve as a guarantor nation as long as they genuinely want peace.

RAMALLAH -- At least 60 Palestinians are detained by Israeli occupation forces in West Bank, including a woman and ex-prisoners, says a non-government organization.

RAMALLAH -- Three Palestinians are martyred and three others injured during a raid by the Israeli occupation forces on various areas in the West Bank, says a medical source. (end) mt