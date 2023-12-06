Barcelona's goalkeeper to undergo surgery for lower back injury

(MENAFN) Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is set to undergo surgery for a lower back injury.



"First team player Marc ter Stegen will undergo a surgical procedure this week to address the lower back issues he is experiencing," Barcelona stated in a declaration.



"Following the procedure, a new statement will be given," the team added.



Since mid-November, the 31-year-old German goalkeeper has been sidelined, having made a total of 17 appearances in the current season.



In a post on social media, he stated: "The break obviously annoys me. It is the right and safe decision in order to come back in the best conditions for my Club @FCBarcelona and National Team @DFB_Team."



He played a pivotal role in securing titles for the Spanish club, contributing to their victories in the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League, the 2015-16 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup.



The duration of his expected absence was not disclosed by the Spanish club.



Currently, Barcelona holds the third position in La Liga, amassing 34 points after 15 matches, trailing the league leaders Real Madrid by four points.

