YARAT To Present Exhibitions Themed Danger Cleared: No Mines & The Equinox

(MENAFN- AzerNews) YARAT Contemporary Art Space will present exhibitions themed
"Danger Cleared: No Mines" and "The Equinox" on December 7.
The exhibition "Danger Cleared: No Mines" intertwines
performances, video installations, and graphic artworks specially
commissioned by YARAT, featuring the talents of Khanlar Gasimov,
Orkhan Huseynov, Elturan
Mammadov, Kamilla Muradova, Vusal Rahim, and Sabina
Shikhlinskaya. The artworks delve profoundly into core cultural,
social, and environmental issues, centering around the poignant
theme of post-conflict peace.
Upon entering the exhibition,“Danger Cleared: No Mines”
immediately envelops visitors in an evocative representation of a
minefield - an artistic testament to Khanlar Gasimov's vision.
Gasimov, an Azerbaijani artist based in New York, embodies the
concept of“placing individuals in unexpected situations”. His work
navigates themes of historical memory, land heritage, and cultural
legacies.
Simultaneously, Sabina Shikhlinskaya's video installation delves
into cultural genocide (ethnocide) while advocating for a“secure
future”, employing the illustrative example of Karabakh Khan's
Palace.
Complementing this theme, multidisciplinary artist Orkhan
Huseynov illuminates demined areas through space photography,
shedding light on extensive security concerns within ecological and
social contexts.
Elturan Mammadov's video installation, deeply rooted in local
characteristics, reflects post-event social responses. Vusal Rahim,
through his performance, emphasizes a future that is secure,
vibrant, and environmentally sustainable. Additionally, a series of
graphics inspired by Kamilla Muradova's personal story dissects
stereotypical thoughts entrenched in collective memory,
contributing depth and completeness to the exhibition.
The exhibition narrates the story of a society that has faced
the harrowing realities of war and emerged resilient. Its aim is to
underscore that the quest for peace is not just a collective
aspiration but an attainable reality. Through personal narratives,
research insights, and historical artifacts, the exhibition
emphasizes the crucial roles of reconciliation, cooperation, and
empathy in reshaping history and fostering a future free from
violence.
P.S. The occupation of Armenia has led to the proliferation
of landmines, posing a significant threat in Azerbaijan. Presently,
our country stands among the most heavily landmine-contaminated
nations globally. Since November 2020, over 300 Azerbaijani
citizens have tragically lost their lives or suffered severe
injuries due to these mines, constituting a form of terrorism. This
acts in direct violation of fundamental legal norms and casts a
shadow over the earnest desire for peace. Despite the cessation of
hostilities, the majority of these deadly mines were manufactured
after 2020. Mining stands not only as a crime against humanity but
also operates as a mechanism that harms ecology and jeopardizes our
cultural heritage.
The exhibition is curated by Farah Alakbarli.
The multidisciplinary exhibition "The Equinox", brings together
seven Georgian artists describing the cornerstone of the awareness
of human identity, the path of consciousness formation from the
late 20th to the beginning of the 21st century in local and global
perspectives.
The project unpacks a complex discourse of linked interactions,
from the individual to the collective and vice versa, the impact of
the individual experience on the collective experience and its
impact on time-varying patterns. The exhibition is built on a
dualistic principle, with reference to the interaction of light and
darkness, and where the interaction of the individual and the
collective is considered in the continuum.
The research presented in the exhibition is based on a series of
lectures given by Georgian philosopher Merab Mamardashvili to
students at Tbilisi State University's Faculty of Arts and
Humanities (1984-1985). In the lectures, titled“Psychological
Topology of the Path” (1997), the philosopher used time and life as
central themes in the discourse based on Marcel Proust's novel“In
Search of Lost Time”. The exhibition's title,“Equinox” is derived
from the same lectures, in which Mamardashvili describes the place
where the equilibrium of the expression of consciousness is
obtained as an example of how darkness and light interact.
The exhibition starts with a symbol depicting the metamorphosis
of the path of consciousness by representing the inner
confrontation within a butterfly, referencing the effort and time
for the pupa to obtain its wings. Further, the project reveals the
triggering factors of this path, where the research of collective
memory and experience takes on an important role. Here, too, the
dualistic principle is underlined. On the one hand, geopolitical
shifts, cultural observations, the connection to the past and its
transformation over time, all play a significant role in the
emergence of a sense of belonging. On the other hand, how
identities transform and metamorphose in response to globalisation
and technological shifts changes the cornerstone of consciousness.
New forms arise, where the necessity for memory is lost and the
phenomenon of cultural belonging becomes absurd.
The second part examines the continuum – the system through
which the path of human consciousness passes. By studying the
architecture of light (the gradation of yellow in black), reference
is made to the phenomenon of the perception of information in
consciousness (for the perception of light or impression, the
receiver's condition is under darkness and emptiness), and by the
theory of relativity, the conditionality of perception of time and
scale of human and collective consciousness is determined. The same
principle determines the repetitive, massive processes in the
world. With this aspect, there is a confrontation between
individual and collective consciousness, coalescing into repetitive
patterns or forming a different, singular path from where an
individual act takes place.
The culmination of the exhibition is reached by the reverse
discourse, unfolding a space that is impenetrable to the outside
world, which also becomes real only through one's own efforts, and
on the contrary, becomes a catalyst for the structure of collective
consciousness, generating new forms and changes in time.
The exhibition is curated by Tamuna Arshba and Tata
Ksovreli.
Dates: December 7, 2023 – April 27, 2024
Location: YARAT Contemporary Art Centre
(National Flag Square)
Exhibition opens: Tuesday through Sunday, 12.00
– 20.00
MENAFN06122023000195011045ID1107546878
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.