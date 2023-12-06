Nearly 3,000 Trucks Queued Up At Ukrainian-Polish Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of December 6, some 2,950 trucks are waiting in line to cross the border from Poland to Ukraine as the blockade of the border checkpoints by Polish carriers continues.

That's according to the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, who spoke with an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to Demchenko, citing Polish border guards, as of this morning, there are 1,950 trucks queued up on the routes where the blockade began on November 6: Yahodyn – 550, Rava-Ruska – 850, and Krakivets – 550.

At the Shehyni checkpoint where the blockade kicked off in the day hours on November 23 and was extended to a 24/7 rally on November 27, 1,000 trucks are waiting in line to cross.

The spokesman added that there was no border blocking observed in Slovakia. As of this morning, 650 trucks were waiting to pass toward Ukraine in the direction of the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

On the border with Hungary, as of this morning, 730 trucks were waiting to cross in toward the Tysa checkpoint.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 6, Polish carriers started blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks at the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczova – Krakivets, Grebenne - Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk - Yahodyn. Among the main demands is reinstating commercial permits for Ukrainian carriers, lifted by Ukraine's agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024. The protesters want the deal to be terminated and the permits to be reimposed from January 1.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the rally and, putting forward their own demands, began blocking the movement of freight transport at the Medyka - Shehyni checkpoint near Przemyśl.