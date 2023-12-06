ZNPP Currently Powered By Single Line - SNRIU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is currently receiving electricity from only one power line. Russian shelling prevents the restoration of the second line.

This was announced by Acting State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) Chairman Oleh Korikov on the air of the United News marathon, Ukrinform reports.

He reminded that after the occupation, ZNPP was powered by two power lines - 330 kV and 750 kV.

"The plant is currently operating on a 750 kV line. The 330 kV line has not yet been restored. This is hampered by the shelling carried out by the aggressor in the immediate vicinity of the damage site," Korikov said.

He also noted that all six units of ZNPP are loaded with fuel, and there is heat that needs to be removed. Therefore, the NPP has a cooling complex that should be properly operated, but this condition is not met during Russian occupation.

"Each power unit emits about 700 kW of heat," Korikov said.

If this heat is not removed, the temperature in the reactor will increase and it may be damaged with the release of radioactive particles.

As reported, on the night of December 2, ZNPP suffered a blackout due to damage to both power lines that supplied it. In the morning, Ukrenergo restored the operation of one of these lines.

ZNPP has been under occupation since March 4, 2022. During this time, the Russians have repeatedly violated nuclear safety principles by deploying military equipment on the territory of ZNPP, mining the territory and terrorizing the plant personnel. The invaders ignore the IAEA decision to return ZNPP to Energoatom's control.