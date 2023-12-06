Turkey’s stocks open Wednesday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) As of Wednesday, Turkey’s primary stock index commenced trading at 8,066.52 points, marking a modest increase of 0.11 percent or 9.1 points in comparison to the previous closing figure.
The BIST 100 index of Borsa Istanbul concluded Tuesday's session standing at 8,057.52 points, experiencing a 0.37 percent decline, accompanied by a daily trading volume of 81 billion Turkish liras (which is equivalent to USD2.81 billion).
As of 09:55 a.m. local time (0655 GMT), the exchange rate for the US dollar against the Turkish lira was recorded at 28.9230, with the euro/lira exchange rate standing at 31.2030. In addition, the British pound was valued at 36.4580 Turkish liras.
In the commodities market, the price of Brent crude oil hovered around USD77.40 a barrel, contributing to the overall economic landscape. In the same time, the cost of an ounce of gold reached USD2,045.20, reflecting the prevailing trends in the precious metals market.
