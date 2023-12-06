KRCS Stresses Importance Of Strengthening Joint Gulf Action In Media Field

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) stressed Wednesday the importance of strengthening joint Gulf action in the field of media to achieve aspirations of Gulf youth, which would reach the goals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

In a statement to KUNA, KRCS Director of Public Relations and Media Department Khaled Al-Zaid, called for the development of joint Gulf programs and events that take into account future outlook and youth interest in media field.

This came following the conclusion of the 12th meeting of media and awareness official committee for the Red Crescent bodies in the GCC, held in Doha.

The committee discussed the implementation of the training program to qualify Gulf media cadres and identify priority topics and common interest within the framework of joint international cooperation between the GCC and the regional organizations, especially the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, he said.

The meeting also tackled preparing media cadres in the field of relief, humanitarian and environmental work, training programs and topics of common priority and interest in the field of volunteer media, the statement added.

The role of media in supporting humanitarian work, ways to deal with visual, audio and print content, how to develop the benefit of modern technology and improve the performance of the media staff in terms of covering relief and humanitarian work, were also discussed.

The GCC General Secretariat sought, during the previous and current period, to organize and hold workshops in the field of humanitarian media and disaster and crisis management, out of its keenness to train media cadres and volunteers to deal with all humanitarian and relief fields, Al-Zaid

