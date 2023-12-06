Security Specialists Urge For Raising Societal Awareness On Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholoud Al-Enzi

MANAMA, Dec 6 (KUNA) - Cybersecurity specialists stressed, Wednesday, the urgent need to raise the level of societal awareness in this regard, especially considering the great digital development.

On the sidelines of the Arab International Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition (AICS) in Bahrain, specialists highlighted to KUNA the importance of enhancing security awareness, whether for individuals or institutions, and introducing them to the basic concepts of cybersecurity and how to protect against and counter intrusions.

For her part, Head of Child Protection Unit in Cyberspace in the General Department of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security of the Bahraini Interior Ministry, Engineer Fouz Mohammad said to KUNA that children should be educated on the dangers of the Internet and ways to use it safely.

She explained that her unit is concerned with protecting children from all the dangers they may be exposed to when connecting to the Internet, whether using electronic games, social media applications, browsing the web, or anything related to cyberspace, said Fouz, adding that online bullying is one of the most important challenges that the unit focuses on.

Participating in AICS 2023 aims to explain the mechanism of communication with the Ministry of Interior, especially the Child Protection in Cyberspace unit if children were exposed to abuse or harassment, via the artificial intelligence (chatbot) application, Fouz explained.

In a similar statement, cybersecurity official at Huawei in the Gulf region Kamal Zayan said that participating in AICS opens horizons for displaying the latest developments in cybersecurity and methods of electronic protection and exchange information with other participants.

Zayan noted that through this exhibition electronic, solutions are presented and discussed, including information and communications technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, in addition to cybersecurity solutions to face extortion or the ransomware and denial-of-service attacks.

For his part, Head of the Computer Science Department at the Nasser Vocational Training Center (NVTC) Engineer Abdulnasser Al-Dohan stressed to KUNA the importance of participating in this exhibition, stating that it provides an opportunity to learn about the academy's program.

Executive Director of Technology of Beyon Cyber Abu Bakr Latif said participating in the exhibition is a great opportunity to showcase their services and learn about other companies' services in the field of cybersecurity for companies within Bahrain and the region.

The Second Arab International Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition launched Tuesday to discuss advanced cybersecurity solutions, exchange experiences and enhance cooperation and awareness of cybersecurity, boosting efforts to secure the digital world. (end)

