Oil rates display mixed trend amid OPEC+ supply cuts

(MENAFN) In the early stages of Wednesday's trading session, oil prices displayed a mixed trend as the market grappled with uncertainties surrounding OPEC+ supply cuts and a surprising increase in US crude oil inventories, raising concerns about the country's demand outlook.



The global benchmark, Brent crude, was observed at USD77.28 per barrel at 9:23 a.m. local time (0623 GMT), reflecting a marginal 0.10 percent uptick from the previous trading session's closing price of USD77.20 per barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at USD72.30 per barrel at the same time, marking a slight 0.02 percent decrease from Tuesday's closing value of USD72.32 per barrel.



The fluctuations in both benchmarks throughout the week stem from market assessments of the efficacy of OPEC+ production cuts implemented during the group's recent meeting. Following the failure to reach a consensus on collective cuts, certain OPEC+ members declared voluntary production reductions totaling 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024. Notably, Saudi Arabia contributed a reduction of 1 million bpd by extending its ongoing cuts for an additional three months, while Russia committed to two "export" cuts amounting to 300,000 bpd of crude and 200,000 bpd of fuel oil.



Despite these efforts, the market response to the OPEC+ cuts fell short of expectations, with concerns arising about a potential supply build in the first quarter of 2024. This has prevented prices from reaching the unofficial floor price of USD80 per barrel, a level considered crucial for balancing the budget within the group.

MENAFN06122023000045015839ID1107546857