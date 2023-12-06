Eurozone retail sales reverse three-month decline

(MENAFN) In October, Eurozone retail sales reversed a three-month decline, as indicated by data released on Wednesday. Eurostat data revealed a 0.1 percent month-on-month increase in the volume of retail trade in the euro area, falling below market expectations. Notably, sales for food, drinks, and tobacco experienced a significant 1.1 percent drop in October, marking the most substantial decline since March.



Conversely, sales of non-food products saw a positive trend, rising by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month, while automotive fuel sales decreased by 0.8 percent. On an annual basis, retail sales in the euro area recorded a 1.2 percent decline in October, showing a moderation from the 2.9 percent annual decrease observed in September.



The Eurozone, represented by the EA19, comprises member states using the euro, while the EU27 includes all member countries. In the EU, retail sales increased by 0.3 percent in October compared to the previous month but decreased by 0.9 percent compared to the same period last year.



Among Eurozone countries, France experienced the largest monthly fall (-1.0 percent), followed by Belgium and Austria (both -0.8 percent), and Spain and Portugal (both -0.4 percent). Conversely, Croatia (3.1 percent), the Netherlands (2.4 percent), and Slovakia (1.9 percent) posted the most substantial monthly increases in retail sales.

