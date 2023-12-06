Recent Israeli Aggression On Gaza Carries Serious Repercussions-Mps

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) -Representatives of the parliamentary blocs and Lower House Palestine Committee affirmed resumption of the barbaric Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip carries serious repercussions for Jordan and the entire region.The lawmakers said the occupation is still continuing its aggression without any deterrent, or international law or charter.The MPs' remarks came during a House oversight session on Wednesday, headed by its Speaker Ahmed Safadi, and in the presence of Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and Cabinet members.The session was held to discuss the latest developments on the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza and complete discussion of parliamentary questions and government responses, according to a House statement.Additionally, MPs said the recent Israeli aggression was carried out with Western support, which provided weaponry to Israel to kill defenseless civilians and destroy residential buildings, hospitals and mosques.For his part, Safadi directed Chairman of the House Legal Committee, Ghazi Thneibat, to hold a panel meeting that brings totheher MPs Abdel Moneim Odat and Saleh Armouti, to continue discussion on legal matters related to the agreements signed with Israel.The deputies also affirmed Jordan's support to brethern in occupied Palestine, lauding tremendous efforts of Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- the Arab Army in this regard.