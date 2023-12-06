Trasport Ministry, EBRD Tackle Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Transport held discussions with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to strengthen their collaborative efforts.Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni, in a meeting with Gretchen Biery, the Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region at the Bank, on Wednesday, expressed appreciation for the ongoing cooperation between the Jordanian government and the European Bank. The collaboration focuses on supporting various transportation modes through the provision of technical services and economic feasibility studies.Biery commended the ministry's endeavors in their existing partnership, highlighting the notable contributions, especially in the studies related to the urban transport project for the Irbid and Zarqa governorates.