Ministry Receives Over 20,000 New Recruitment, Work Permits And Profession Modification Applications

Doha, Qatar: The Work Permits Department at the Ministry of Labor received about 27,349 applications, including 4,752 applications for new recruitment, 16,157 applications for general work permits (extension of the personal IDs), and 2,898 applications for special work permits (under sponsorship of their relatives / GCC citizens / investor / beneficiary of a property). Meanwhile, the total number of requests for modification of the profession reached 3,542 applications.

The Ministry published this data in the November 2023 monthly statistical bulletin.



In terms of inspection visits to labor recruitment offices, the statistical bulletin showed that the ministry carried out about 145 inspection tours of recruitment offices, 124 of which ended without recording notes, 18 warnings to remove a violation, ban two offices, and record one report.

The Labor Inspection Department carried out intensive inspection campaigns to monitor the extent of establishments compliance with the laws and ministerial decisions concerned with regulating the labor market in the country, with a total number of 4,497 inspection visits in various regions, which resulted in issuing a warning to 826 companies to remove the violation, while the number of reports of violations against companies stood at 704.

With regard to labor complaints, the statistical bulletin showed that the Department of Labor Disputes received 2,465 complaints from workers against the establishment, of which 484 complaints were settled, 180 of which were referred to the labor dispute settlement committees, and the Labor Disputes Department received 87 reports from the public and all of them were settled.

According to the monthly statistical bulletin regarding the labor dispute settlement committees, the number of cases referred to the dispute settlement committees during the past month reached about 180 cases, and the total number of decisions issued by the labor dispute settlement committees reached about 613 decisions. Regarding work contracts, the statistical bulletin showed that the Labor Relations Department received about 65,590 applications for the ratification of work contracts, while the number of requests for secondment of labor reached 6,265 applications.