(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, reported the destruction of 41 Russian drones amid a series of air attacks on the nation. The Ukrainian Air Force released a statement indicating that a total of 48 "Shahed-type" attack drones were unleashed by Russia, originating from both the Kursk region and the Crimean Peninsula.



It is noteworthy that the Crimean Peninsula was annexed by Moscow in 2014, a move unrecognized by the international community.



The day before this announcement, Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, took to the Telegram messaging platform to declare that Ukraine had successfully downed a Russian Sukhoi Su-24M tactical bomber in the vicinity of Zmiinyi Island.



Oleshchuk provided additional details, mentioning that the bomber was accompanied by a Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter aircraft and had made an attempt to strike the southern part of the Odesa region.



Despite these claims, Russian officials have yet to comment on Ukraine's assertions. Independent verification of the events remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict, which further complicates the ability to ascertain the accuracy of Ukraine's reports.



