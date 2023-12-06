Egypt denounces Israeli decision to construct new settlement in East Jerusalem

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Egypt issued a statement condemning Israel's choice to construct a new settlement in East Jerusalem, denouncing it as a " flagrant violation" of international resolutions.



The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its strong opposition to Israel's settlement policies, emphasizing their efforts to undermine the legal, historical, and demographic status of Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem. In a statement, Egypt called on Israel to "halt its illegitimate settlement activities."



The statement also underscored the imperative for Israel to halt its illegitimate activities in the West Bank, including settlement practices, and emphasized that Israel should not take advantage of the world's attention on the Gaza conflict to escalate such actions.



According to the Israeli activist group Ir Amim on Monday, Israeli authorities are exploiting the conflict in Gaza to initiate a new settlement in occupied East Jerusalem.



This marks the first fully approved settlement plan by the Israeli government since 2012 when the Givat Hamatos settlement gained approval.



Israel occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and later annexed the entire city in 1980, a move not recognized by the international community.



All Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal under international law.

MENAFN06122023000045015839ID1107546764