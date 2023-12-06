Italian health professionals strike against country’s pension cuts

(MENAFN) Reports from local media indicated that health professionals across Italy participated in a 24-hour nationwide strike on Tuesday protesting the government's proposed pension reductions and other healthcare-related measures.



According to a state-run news agency citing trade unions, approximately 85 percent of medical staff refrained from work. This absence potentially led to the missed scheduling of up to 1.5 million medical appointments.



"We are talking about a cut in the pension allowance of at least 50,000 people, amounting to up to €26,347 (USD28,446) per year for life," the unions declared in November of places in the 2024 budget bill presently ahead of parliament.



"If, with this budget, the government intends to push doctors further away from the national health service, we will gladly lend them a hand," the chiefs of two trade unions cautioned in a mutual declaration.



"And when patients who go to the hospital find even fewer professionals to treat them, they will know who to blame," they further mentioned.

