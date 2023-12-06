The Green Planet Dubai’s Nature Park unveils festive ‘Winter Wonderland’

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 6th December 2023: The Green Planet Dubai, the only indoor tropical rainforest in the Middle East is ready to welcome the festive season, turning its outdoor ‘Nature Park’ into a ‘Winter Wonderland’ from Wednesday, 6th December 2023, to Sunday, 7th January 2024, offering families memorable festive celebration in the heart of the city.

Here, guests are invited to start their adventure, with the eco-friendly simulated snowfall at the biodome as well as outdoors in the Nature Park. Adding to the holiday spirit, on Monday, 11th December at 4:00PM, a talented festive choir from the Centre for Musical Arts Glee and Electro Band will be delighting guests with new and traditional Christmas carols.

To celebrate this special time of the year, children are welcome to participate in daily Santa's workshop throughout Friday to Sunday. Here, they can decorate Christmas cards using sustainable materials and showcasing their artistic skills as well as write their letters to Santa, who will choose one letter on 7th January 2024, and make one kid’s wish come true.

Extending the fun even further, friends and families can take selfies with Santa himself who will appear in his newly designed green outfit, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12noon, 1pm, 3pm, 4pm and 5pm within the Nature Park. Moreover, 'Friends of The Green Planet Dubai,' the rainforest’s beloved mascots, will meet and greet their young fans at 11am, 12noon, 4pm and 5pm at The Green Planet Dubai’s Nature Park.

In alignment with the UAE's commitment to the 'Year of Sustainability,' The Green Planet Dubai, in collaboration with GEMS Education has built a creative Christmas Tree using recycled materials at the Nature Park, emphasizing the importance of a greener future.

For those looking for festive treats, a wide range await them at the Rainforest’s café including hot chocolate, Yule log cake, Turkey Ham & Cheese sandwich, BBQ Turkey Pizza, Slow Roast Turkey Roulade together with Christmas Cookies and Pies in addition to the ‘Decorate it Yourself’ gingerbread cookie decorating kit.

To complete the perfect jolly adventure, families can explore a wide range of sustainable gifts as part of the Festive Market, taking place at the Nature Park, throughout Friday to Sunday from 8th to 10th December and 15th to 17th December 2023. For those looking for a unique festive present, The Green Planet Dubai offers them the opportunity to make an 'Adopt an Animal' donation on behalf of loved ones or purchase a The Green Planet Dubai gift card.

But that’s not all! Nature lovers can also explore the Nature Park’s nine vibrant botanical gardens, treehouse adventure trail, skyline walks, and nine viewing platforms designed for the youngsters*. Here, the little ones will amaze over 19 giant animatronic bugs that offer an enriching fun and learning experience. Furthermore, families looking to extend a perfect festive family day out, can head inside the indoor four-storey rainforest biodome to explore more than 3,000 animals and plants from across the globe.

Guests can visit the ‘The Green Planet Dubai Winter Wonderland’ with The Green Planet Dubai's Nature Park Day Pass for only AED 69 per person from 10:00AM to 6:00PM or can extend their journey with a standard Green Planet Dubai Day Pass to access to both the indoor rainforest and the Nature Park, from AED 175 per person.





