Erdogan warns Israel of severe consequences for planning to kill Hamas members outside Palestine

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a stern warning to Tel Aviv, cautioning that they could pay a “heavy price.” This comes in response to reports suggesting an alleged Israeli plot to carry out assassinations targeting Hamas members residing outside of Palestine.



“If they dare to take such a step against Türkiye and Turkish people, they will be doomed to pay a price which they cannot recover from,” Erdogan informed reporters on Tuesday on his return flight from a two-day Qatar visit when he was questioned around an article from a US-based news agency which said that Israel intends to murder Hamas members who live outside Palestine.



“Those who attempt such a thing should not forget that the consequences can be extremely serious. No one is unaware of Türkiye's progress in both intelligence and security fields worldwide. Additionally, we are not a newly established state,” he also pointed out.

