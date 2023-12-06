Defense head claims Germany not Ukraine`s supporter

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with German broadcaster ZDF, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius addressed speculation surrounding Germany's military assistance to Ukraine, emphasizing that while Germany is providing support, the two countries are not allies in the same alliance. Pistorius sought to dispel notions that aid was being strategically managed to prevent Ukraine's defeat by Moscow or to hinder its potential victories.



During the interview, Pistorius highlighted Germany's commitment to delivering necessary military assistance to Ukraine, stating that the country is the second-largest supporter of Ukraine, trailing only behind the United States. However, he acknowledged challenges in meeting the high demand for military supplies, noting that the industrial base in Germany and the West is struggling to keep pace.



While asserting that Germany is not an ally of Ukraine, Pistorius underscored the country's efforts to fulfill its commitment to aid Ukraine. He mentioned that the arms industry is facing challenges in delivering supplies quickly, and despite efforts to increase production, there is a gap between demand and supply. He also highlighted Russia's similar efforts to boost its military capabilities despite facing unprecedented Western economic sanctions.



Pistorius reiterated his criticism of the European Union's ambitious goal, announced in March, to deliver one million artillery shells to Ukraine by the spring of 2024. He expressed doubts about the feasibility of the goal, noting that as of November, the European Union had only delivered one-third of the planned amount. The minister suggested that the goal had raised unrealistic expectations and faced challenges in fulfillment.



As Germany navigates its role in supporting Ukraine militarily, Pistorius' statements provide clarity on the distinction between providing assistance and forming a formal alliance. The complexities of meeting demand, coupled with geopolitical considerations, continue to shape Germany's approach to aiding Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.



